LAKEWOOD, Colo — The Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in cooperation with the Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) will be conducting prescribed burning operations at Trinidad Lake State Park on March 10.

Burning will only be conducted under specific guidelines established by the Division of Fire Prevention and Control, including having acceptable weather forecasts and fuels conditions that meet guidelines for safe and effective burning and adequate smoke dispersal.

Consisting of a few slash piles, the main objective of prescribed burning is to reduce hazardous fuel accumulation for the purpose of public safety, according to the public notice.

Officials noted that prescribed fire smoke may affect individuals health.

Most healthy people have no more than minor and short-term health difficulties with wood smoke. However, excessive smoke can result in unhealthy or hazardous air quality.

If smoke is affecting your health, contact your doctor or other health professional.