Despite Pandemic, Governor Polis says the State of the State is “Strong” in annual address

DENVER — In front of a mostly-masked state legislature, with some lawmakers socially distanced in the gallery above the Colorado House of Representatives, Governor Jared Polis gave the annual State of the State after a year where Colorado has seen a pandemic, social unrest, and record wildfires.

“This year, we’ve been bruised, battered, and shaken to our core, but nevertheless, the state of Colorado remains strong,” Polis said to conclude his address.

In laying out his vision for the upcoming year, the Governor started with strengthening a state where the unemployment rate went from one of the country’s best to soaring over eight percent.

In response, Polis has proposed a $1.7 billion stimulus plan from the state’s one-time-use fund to kick start the state’s economy. While the General Assembly has the power over the budget and has yet to start those negotiations after returning to work on Tuesday, the Governor’s proposal would spend money on transportation funding, rural broadband expansion, and addressing needed work on public lands preserving the state’s wild areas.

“If there’s more in April and May…we’re happy to do a second piece too, but certainly there are people who need help now and businesses that need tax relief,” Polis said.

Polis has a heavy watch on tax relief as he proposed four different areas to reduce the burden on Coloradans:

Double the state’s earned-income tax credit

Create a $600 Child tax credit

Eliminate state income taxes on senior’s Social Security checks

Eliminate the personal property taxes on small businesses

Polis also praised Coloradans for voting to lower income taxes in last fall’s election and has gained bipartisan points for championing the efforts.

“The Governor offered some tax relief, that’s a win,” said Republican state senator Paul Lundeen from Monument, “I’m always happy when a Democrat Governor picks up a Republican principle and says, ‘I’m going to do this,’ that’s for the people of Colorado, and that’s what we need right now—recovery.”

Polis gave Lundeen a nod during his speech as the two hope to rework how K-12 schools are funded in the state. Both agree that the funding model should provide per-pupil funding to where students go to school—whether that be charter, home school, the public school where their home feeds to, or a public school of choice— instead of district-wide allotments.

“This idea of making the funding more about students and less about systems,” Lundeen said.

Polis says the politics could be tough on both sides of the aisle, so it could be something where new funding is tied to individual students rather than existing money.

The two come further apart on lowering healthcare costs: They agree that it needs to happen but disagree on how.

Polis renewed his push for a public health insurance option Wednesday—a proposal that lost momentum amid the pandemic.

Hospitals and insurers have opposed the measure historically over what it might do to the market and cost controls put in place in past proposed legislation. While there is not a formal proposal introduced in the Colorado General Assembly just yet, Polis believes it will benefit Colorado in the end.

He said, “For a market to function, you need competition, and there’s many parts of rural Colorado where there’s only one choice.”

“We think fundamentally everyone will benefit hospitals, you name it because more people will be able to afford to be covered and therefore, reimbursed,” the Governor said in an interview.

Polis points out that more coverage is crucial because people who need care are required to be treated by hospitals, and when someone can’t pay, the costs get put on insured patients.

Lundeen says his party is more focused on reducing regulation, like lowering the ability to provide care down to other health care providers outside of doctors, like pharmacists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.