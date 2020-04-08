Department of Corrections inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Inmate has been in quarantine since arriving in prison and did not enter the general population

CHAFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The Department of Corrections received a COVID-19 positive test result from an inmate in the Buena Vista Correctional Complex.

The inmate was transferred to BVCC from the Denver City Jail on March 26, 2020 as a community corrections regression. Per the protocols put in place by the Department, any inmate arriving from jail is screened and quarantined. This inmate had been in quarantine since arriving at the prison and did not enter the general population or go out into the facility. The inmate was quarantined with one cellmate who will continue to be monitored by medical staff.

“This situation is exactly why we implemented thorough medical evaluations and quarantine systems for any incoming inmates,” said Colorado Department of Corrections Executive Director Dean Williams. “In this case, the quarantine process prevented this inmate from engaging with the general inmate population and has substantially reduced the risk of this virus being spread in the facility. The inmate is receiving the appropriate medical care and we will continue to take every possible precaution to protect our staff and inmate population.”

As per the Governor’s Executive Order D 2020 016 Temporarily Suspending Certain Regulatory Statutes Concerning Criminal Justice, the department temporarily suspended new commitment transfers from county jails on March 26, 2020, however, there are still some very limited circumstances in when a transfer from a county jail might occur, including court returns and community corrections regressions.

The CDOC Clinical Services staff, in collaboration with CDPHE, will be working directly with BVCC to provide direction and support to staff on appropriate protocols, and the facility will be continuing to implement appropriate cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

Given HIPAA requirements, no additional information will be given out regarding the inmate.