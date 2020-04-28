Denver Zoo welcomes two lion cubs

DENVER — The pride at the Denver Zoo got a little bigger Thursday as the zoo welcomed two African lion cubs.

The cubs were born to mom Kamara and dad Tobias. Mom and cubs are healthy and bonding, according to the zoo.

The cubs join Kamara’s mom, Neliah, and their half brother, Tatu, who was born to Neliah and Tobias in July. An unrelated lion, Sabi, also lives at the zoo.

The sexes of the new cubs have not yet been determined.

Kamara and the two cubs will stay behind the scenes for about two months to give them time to bond. They’ll primarily stay in their den box, which the zoo provides to mimic the space Kamara would seek out to give birth in the wild. She still has access to other holding areas behind the scenes, but the den box gives her and the cubs a sense of security, according to the zoo.