Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to coronavirus outbreak, Colorado Springs Parade is still on

DENVER — Denver’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said Tuesday.

Mayor Michael Hancock made the announcement Tuesday morning alongside Theresa Melaragno, the president of the Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

The parade was scheduled for Saturday.

“Following discussions with public health officials at the city and at the urging of the Mayor during consultation yesterday and this morning, the Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has made the tough decision to cancel this year’s parade due to the on-going situation surrounding COVID-19,” Melaragno and Hancock said in a written statement.

Heralded as the largest St. Patrick’s Day parade west of the Mississippi River, the event draws an estimated 250,000 people to Lower Downtown. This year would have been the parade’s 58th.

The downtown Colorado Springs St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday is still on, according to the organization putting on the parade.

“At this moment we are still planning to hold the Parade, 5K Run, and 50K Bike Ride. We are talking with several organizations regarding developments in our community. Our advice is to heed caution, use discretion, and if you are not comfortable being in a crowd, please stay home. Our demographics and geography are much different than Denver, Boston and Savannah where there are greater concentrations of people in a much smaller place. There are more people interacting in those core cities, where most of these events are held than are here. In Denver there are 700,000 residents living in a space of 154 square miles. El Paso County has 700,000 people living in over 4,000 square miles. Although the Governor of Colorado is ramping up the state’s role and is mobilizing state resources to address the health concerns of all Coloradoans, he also said that we should keep our lives in order and go about our business as usual. Unless the situation changes dramatically, this is our intent as well.“ John O’Donnell of O’Donnell & O’Donnell LLP.

The parade in Colorado Springs begins at noon on Saturday. The parade route begins on the corner of Tejon Street and E. St. Vrain and continues south on Tejon Street to Vermijo. The parade typically lasts about 1-1/2 hours.

Best place to park is in any one of the City Parking Garages or other downtown parking lots. Street Meters will be working.

There are grandstand tickets available online for $50/couple and includes an Irish flag to wave, a parade program and Irish “baubles.” Additional tickets are available for $10 for children 14 and under.