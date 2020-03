In this Friday, March 13, 2020, photograph, storm clouds build behind the skyline of Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock on Monday ordered all restaurants and bars in the city to close to on-site dining for eight weeks starting Tuesday.

Restaurants can stay open to fulfill drive-thru, grab-and-go, and delivery orders.

The order extends until May 11.

Hancock also said Monday that all gatherings of 50 or more people should be canceled or postponed. This aligns the city with CDC guidelines released Sunday.

