Denver records snowiest winter in 37 years

DENVER (KDVR) — If this winter seems like it has been especially snowy, it’s because it has been! Denver just recorded another 2.6 inches of snow, making this the snowiest winter in 37 years.

Denver averages 56.5 inches of snow each winter. This winter, Denver has recorded 80.2 inches.

In the winter of 1983-1984, it snowed 80.9 inches. The next snowiest winter on record? The winter of 1982-1983, where it snowed 81.6 inches.

The snow is not done. The average date of last spring snow in Denver is April 28.

A big chunk of the snowfall this winter was thanks to the March 13 and 14 blizzard where Denver picked up over 27 inches of snow. It was the 4th largest snowstorm on record in Denver.

Denver missed having the snowiest March on record by a little more than an inch.