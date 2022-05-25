COLORADO SPRINGS — If your Memorial Day Weekend travel plans include flights in or out of Denver International Airport, you are far from alone.

DIA officials say they’re expecting about 1.2 million passengers to travel through the airport this weekend alone.

And, with car thefts spiking in the Denver area, law enforcement in the area say they’re stepping up their patrols.

According to Denver Police, the number of car thefts that have been reported this year is more than triple the numbers reported, on average, over the last three years.

If you’re planning to leave your car at DIA while you travel, police say to make sure nothing valuable is inside.

They suggest looking for well-lit parking spot and say to make sure your car is locked.