Denver PD: Armed man arrested after making anti-Muslim comments, fleeing from mosque

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says an armed man was arrested after fleeing from a mosque in the Whittier neighborhood Thursday.
Police say no injuries were reported.
DPD says officers responded to East 30th Avenue and North Downing Street on a report of an armed man at Masjid Al-Shuhada, the Downtown Denver Islamic Center.
The man was armed with a rifle and was making threats toward people outside the mosque.
Police say the man was making anti-Muslim comments.
People went inside the mosque and locked the doors.
Police say the man fled the scene. Officers arrested him nearby.
Witnesses describe the suspect as a man in his 20s. The witnesses reported the man may have been under the influence of drugs.
DPD says it is increasing patrols around Denver mosques as a precaution.
Police have not yet recovered the suspect’s weapon.