Denver neighborhood rebrands itself as Central Park

A tablet offers the recent history of the Stapleton neighborhood at the intersection of 29th Avenue and Roslyn Street, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in northeast Denver. Amid nationwide racial unrest, residents will vote on whether to continue to be named after Benjamin Stapleton, a five-term mayor of Denver who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — A Denver neighborhood has voted to change its name after a yearslong debate over its association with a former mayor who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

The Denver Post reports Stapleton residents voted Saturday to rebrand the neighborhood as Central Park.

The neighborhood was named for Benjamin Stapleton and was built on the site of the former Stapleton International Airport. Stapleton was Denver’s mayor for 20 years between 1923 and 1947 and was a member of the KKK.

Property owners voted to retain the Stapleton name last summer, but George Floyd’s death this May and the ensuing unrest renewed the debate.