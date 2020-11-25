Denver Mayor Hancock flies for Thanksgiving after urging others to avoid travel

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock traveled by air to see family for Thanksgiving, after making recent public statements urging people to avoid gathering with others outside their households.

Hancock is “traveling alone to join his wife and daughter where the three of them will celebrate Thanksgiving at her residence instead of having them travel back to Denver,” a city spokesperson said in an statement to FOX31.

Hancock’s daughter lives in Mississippi.

“Upon return, he will follow all necessary health and safety guidance and quarantine,” the spokesperson said.

At a news conference on Friday, Hancock urged people to “celebrate with just those you live with.” He also urged city employees to avoid traveling for Thanksgiving in a letter on Nov. 18.

In both the news conference and letter, the mayor referenced that he was canceling the large Thanksgiving gathering he normally holds with extended family, but did not reveal his travel plans.

On Wednesday morning – the day of his flight – a tweet from the mayor’s account said, “Pass the potatoes, not COVID,” and, “Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners. Avoid travel, if you can.”

Hancock has made similar public statements recently as the number of Coronavirus cases rise and increased restrictions have gone into effect in Denver and across Colorado.