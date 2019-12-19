Denver, Los Angeles airport measles cases are connected

DENVER (AP) — U.S. health officials have confirmed that three children recently hospitalized with measles in Colorado traveled from New Zealand to Los Angeles International Airport before arriving in Denver.

The Denver Post reported Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued warnings at airports in Denver and Los Angeles involving the same airline passengers.

Public health officials say travelers who passed through Denver International Airport or Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 11 are at risk for measles after the children tested positive for the disease. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and a rash.