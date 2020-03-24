Denver issues stay at home order to fight virus spread

DENVER (AP) — Denver has issued a stay at home order limiting most people to going out only for essentials such as groceries, medication and exercise as officials try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Under the order from Mayor Michael Hancock, businesses that are not considered essential must close starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain shuttered at least until April 10.
The closures initially included liquor stores and recreational marijuana shops, but Hancock later amended the order to allow those businesses to remain open as long “extreme physical distancing” is in place. Residents flocked to liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries and queued in long lines shortly after Hancock issued the initial order.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers’ office told FOX21 there is no plan for a shelter in place here in Colorado Springs. They said they continue to monitor the situation, and will follow any order handed down from the governor, but they don’t plan on making the order independently at this time.