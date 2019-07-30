Denver hotel to deliver puppies and prosecco in special package offer

DENVER — The Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Denver proves it has room service totally figured out, in a special package put together to celebrate National Dog Day.

From August 23 to August 26, guests can book the “Puppies and Prosecco” Package.

For roughly $1,200, you can play with pooches while sipping on a glass of prosecco, all in an effort to support Lifeline Puppy Rescue, a no-kill shelter.

Half of the proceeds will benefit the shelter, and each furry friend involved in the program is also currently in need of a forever home. So if you fall in love with one of the pups, you can adopt him or her right on the spot.