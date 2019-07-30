Denver hotel to deliver puppies and prosecco in special package offer

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER — The Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Denver proves it has room service totally figured out, in a special package put together to celebrate National Dog Day.

From August 23 to August 26, guests can book the “Puppies and Prosecco” Package.

For roughly $1,200, you can play with pooches while sipping on a glass of prosecco, all in an effort to support Lifeline Puppy Rescue, a no-kill shelter.

Half of the proceeds will benefit the shelter, and each furry friend involved in the program is also currently in need of a forever home. So if you fall in love with one of the pups, you can adopt him or her right on the spot.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story