Denver doctor pleads guilty to producing child porn, recording medical exams

DENVER — A Denver doctor has pled guilty to child porn charges after admitting to secretly recording medical exams, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Justin Neisler, 31, pled guilty Thursday to the production of child pornography.

According to prosecutors, in November 2018, investigators learned that Neisler was uploading child pornography to a social media website. In March 2019, they searched his home and found child pornography on his cell phone and other devices. Investigators found a total of 6,600 still images and 1,725 videos of child pornography that he had obtained from the Internet, according to prosecutors.

Neisler told investigators that as a doctor, he conducted medical exams of both children and adults. He admitted to using a spy pen camera and a smartphone to secretly video record a number of these exams, while his patients were undressed and without their knowledge, according to prosecutors.

“He would then watch those videos at home for his own sexual gratification,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Investigators said they identified the victims and interviewed them “to make certain that no other hands-on offenses occurred,” and that the videos were not being distributed.

Neisler most recently worked at the Family Residency Program at St. Anthony North Family Medicine 84th Clinic in Westminster. Centura Health said Neisler was terminated when the company learned of his arrest in March 2019.

The Colorado Medical Board suspended Neisler’s license the same month.

Neisler faces between 15 and 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 22.