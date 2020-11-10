Denver brewer killed in Maroon Bells climbing accident

DENVER (KDVR) — Jason Buehler, head brewer at Denver Beer Company, died in a climbing accident on Friday near Aspen, the company announced.

About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Pitkin County dispatchers received a call from two climbers on the summit of North Maroon Peak. The climbers said they had just seen a man fall from the ridgeline while traversing between North Maroon and South Maroon peaks.

After rescue teams worked to get to him for a couple of hours, team members were lowered to his location and confirmed he was dead.

“Based on the injuries the climber had sustained, the fall was not survivable,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Denver Beer Company posted this statement on its Facebook page:

“There is nothing we can say that can possibly convey the way we are feeling right now. He was our glue. He was our inspiration. He was our energy.

We know that there are so many more people that he has connected with than we can even possibly imagine. It was one of his truest traits. Jason was magnetic. If you were lucky enough to have a beer with him, you were damn lucky. From Ohio to Mexico, Brazil, Platte St. and beyond, he leaves friends wishing for just one more. He shared his knowledge with other brewers and spent his time learning about unique local ingredients and brewing culture. Jason could walk into a brewery anywhere, and instantly be friends with everyone, regardless of whether they spoke the same language.

As a brewer, Jason was one of the greatest talents in the industry. The GABF and World Beer Cup hardware he amassed in his career is only the beginning of that story. The rest of it is in our pint glasses. And will continue to be for a long, long time as we brew his recipes in his honor. We love you JB. You will remain forever in our hearts.”

A GoFundMe was set up by Jason’s friends to support his family.