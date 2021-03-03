Denver animal control investigating video of dog being dragged by pickup truck

DENVER (KDVR) — Disturbing video has surfaced of a dog being dragged by a pickup truck near Platte River Drive and West Mississippi Avenue in Denver.

Because of the nature of the video we have blurred it, but in the unblurred version you can see the dog dangling and being dragged on the side of the truck.

Investigators are now trying to find the owner of that dog that was left for dead on a sidewalk around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Shaun Kandalec saw the horrific site and even tried to stop the driver.

“I then pulled out behind the vehicle honking profusely to try to get hint to stop thinking maybe he didn’t know what was goin on,” said Kandalec.

The truck stopped down the street, and that’s where we are told the male driver and passenger got out, looked at the dog and then took off.

“They saw the dog was passed away on the sidewalk and they left the scene flying through the back neighborhoods here,” said Kandalec.

He posted closeup pictures of the pickup truck on his Facebook page, and there was immediate outrage as people began sharing the images in hopes of identifying the driver.

“It’s still kind of hard to wrap my head around everything truly a sad situation. They just took off after seeing the dog taking its last couple of breaths. No emotions. They just took off. It was heartbreaking,” Kandalec added,

Mechanics at nearby shop tried to help the unclaimed dog.

“We ran over. The dog looked pretty bad. We grabbed a sheet and covered him up. It was not good. (It’s) Just horrible to think that someone would leave it,” Nick Kral told FOX31’s Vicente Arenas.

Denver ordinances require dogs be safely restrained.

The dog in the video had a leash that snapped during the ordeal – it was a red that harness that was still attached to the dog’s body when it was carried to an animal hospital.

By that point it was just too late to save the dog’s life.

Denver police say tracking down the truck is difficult because it had paper plates for which there are no state records.

However, the black truck had a red tailgate someone may recognize.

Investigators say they are still trying to figure what may have led to the dog being dragged.