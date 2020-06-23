Denver airport ordered to pay $33.5 million for noise violations

A United Airlines jetliner tucks in its landing gear while taking off from Denver International Airport as travellers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — A judge has ordered Denver International Airport to pay $33.5 million for noise violations that affected nearby neighborhoods during a three-year period starting in 2014.

The Denver Post reports the judge ruled Friday that the airport didn’t properly monitor aircraft noise, violating a decades-old agreement with Adams County. The county argued the airport relied on an arcane and outdated noise modeling system, rather than actual ground measurements, to gauge airport noise.

The county, along with the cities of Thornton, Aurora and Brighton, sued the airport in 2018 over the noise issue, and the case went to trial last fall.