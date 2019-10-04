Decker Fire grows to 5,824 acres

SALIDA, Colo. — The Decker Fire burning in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness south of Salida has grown to 5,824 acres, fire officials said Friday morning.

The fire started from a lightning strike on September 8. As of Friday morning, it remains at 5% containment.

Map provided by the Decker Fire PIO shows the fire perimeter as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

A total of 458 people are fighting the fire.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the following areas:

Methodist Mountain Estates, Boot Hill, Pinon Ridge Estates and subdivisions near Methodist Mountain estates, in the area from County Road 110 to County Road 104, including the residents above Tudor Rose on County Road 104.

Mountain Vista Village Trailer Park (formerly Paradise Acres).

Fawn Ridge Estates between Fawn Ridge and County Road 110, south of County Road 111. This includes Methodist Mountain Estates, Boot Hill, Pinon Ridge Estates, Fawn Ridge Subdivision and Mountain Vista Village.

County Road 104 East to County Road 101, including County Road 101 and Fremont County Road 49 (Bear Creek), and County Road 104 South of Hwy 50.

An evacuation shelter is open at Salida United Methodist Church. Daily meals and services are available for evacuees.