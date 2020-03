CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) — Railroad buffs from around the world witnessed a historic railroading event in Chama last weekend.

For the first time in 23 years, the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad ran a rotary snowplow in the Rockies.

The railroad ran all weekend from Chama to Colorado’s summit of Cumbres Pass at more than 10,000 feet. The event was to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the building of the railroad.