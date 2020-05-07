CSU is committed to holding in-person classes in the fall

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State University Chancellor Dr. Tony Frank said Wednesday morning that the university will hold classes on campus in the fall, barring any major public health order that prohibits it.

During an interview on Channel 2 Daybreak in Denver, Dr. Frank said, “We’ll be open. We’re going to move heaven and earth to make sure that’s a face to face opening. We’ll be following and aligned with the governor’s plans, whatever those are at that time. Those are safer-at-home right now. And we’re working through all the issues of what that looks like. What do PPEs, social distancing, testing and tracking look like on a college campus in the middle of a pandemic.”

The first day of classes are currently scheduled at CSU for August 24.

“But keep in mind that we also have through CSU Online and CSU Global Campus, we have a long experience of giving online courses and all of our faculty just took a graduate immersion course in delivering their regular courses through technology over the last few months.”