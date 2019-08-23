CSP investigates a fatal crash in Park County

Park County, CO — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-car fatal crash on Highway 24, one mile east of Lake George, CO that happened Friday morning around six.

A 21-year-old man from Atascadero California, was driving a 2015 Toyota westbound. CSP says he lost control of his car and drifted off the right side of the road. The Toyota hit a culvert and went airborne. The car rolled two times and came to rest facing west.

The man was wearing a seat belt and died at the time of the crash. His name has not been released yet.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash and the crash remains under investigation.