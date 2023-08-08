(COLORADO) — With summer almost over, school-aged children are returning to the classroom and the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) wants to remind drivers to stay alert and watch for pedestrians walking and on bicycles.

CSP said statewide statistics showed that 2022 was a record-setting year for pedestrian fatalities, with 21.7% of fatalities being pedestrians. In response, CSP has launched a three-month campaign directed toward pedestrians and drivers to educate and build awareness about safety around school zones, crosswalks, and all forms of roadways called “Look Again, CO!”

Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol

During the campaign, CSP will be focused on speeding in neighborhoods and areas designated for pedestrians.

CSP said August was the peak month for pedestrian crashes in 2022. Wednesday through Saturday had the most crashes, with the highest frequency happening during the 7 a.m. hour, lunch hours of 11 a.m. to Noon, and the 7 p.m. hour.

“Neighborhoods and school zones have lower speed limits for good reason; lives are at risk,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “There is no contest between a vehicle and a person on foot or bicycle. Drivers have to stay alert and watch for the unexpected.”

In addition to building awareness for motorists, troopers in the Colorado State Patrol’s Community Outreach Unit will visit schools and attend community events from August through October to educate the public about safe pedestrian behaviors.