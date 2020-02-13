CROWN Act passes Colorado House; would ban hair discrimination by employers

DENVER (KDVR) — A measure to ban hair discrimination by employers has passed the Colorado House of Representatives.

The CROWN Act is a nationwide movement to stop employers from telling employees their natural hair isn’t appropriate for the workplace.

The bill does not apply to hair color but rather to styles.

“Expressing your identity and culture through hairstyle is empowering, and Coloradans should never have to fear reprisal in the workplace for doing so,” said Rep. Leslie Herod (D-Denver).

On to the Senate where @SenRhondaFields will take us over the finish line. Thanks to all those who shared their stories! #coleg @MatthewACherry @HairLoveShort @repjanetbuckner pic.twitter.com/lZU2e7Nfaa — Leslie Herod (@leslieherod) February 12, 2020

FOX31 previously profile the issue at hair salons in Denver.

The measure now moves to the Colorado Senate for consideration.