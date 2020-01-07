Critical shortage of blood, Coloradans urged to donate

DENVER – A critical shortage of blood has been declared by Vitalant, a nonprofit blood bank that serves the local community in Colorado.

Dr. Ralph Vassallo, the Chief Medical Officer at Vitalant, says that they “strive to maintain a 4-day supply of blood just to provide what patients need.” Currently, blood providers nationwide have less than a two days’ supply of necessary blood types.

Over the holiday season, Vitalant received 21,000 fewer donations than expected.

According to Vitalant, all blood types are in short supply. They also have a special need for platelets, which have a very short shelf life, and type O blood, O-negative blood being the universal blood type.

They also stated that they need to collect more than 3,500 blood products a week to meet local patient needs.

“Blood on the shelf helps patients every day—for traumas, cancer treatments and critical transfusions—and enables us to be ready if disaster strikes,” Dr. Vassallo said.

Blood donors are encouraged to give blood as soon as possible by calling 877-258-4825 or by going online to vitalant.org.