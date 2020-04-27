Crews to conduct aerial firefighting training over Colorado

FILE – In this May 6, 2009 file photo, a Colorado Reserve C-130 drops water on a target during a certification flight at the Tucson International Airport in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski,File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighting agencies from across the West will be conducting aerial wildland firefighting training in Colorado this week.

As part of the annual training, planes will be dropping potable water over parts of the the Arapaho, Roosevelt, and Pike-San Isabel National Forests, as well as Bureau of Land Management lands. People in those areas may see low-flying C-130 aircraft and U.S. Forest Service planes throughout the week.

The crews will load water at the Jeffco Airtanker Base in Broomfield.

The certification training is conducted by the Forest Service and includes classroom sessions, flying, and ground operations.