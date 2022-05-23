PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — According to an update on Sunday from the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, the lines of the Plumtaw Fire – burning just a few miles north of Pagosa Springs – have continued to hold.

The fire sparked last week, prompting evacuations.

Crews also announced they’d gained 33% containment on the fire, which is burning 721 acres (a lower acreage than in previous reports thanks to more accurate mapping, per ACSO).

Current priorities include:

– To utilize risk management to reduce risks to the public and to firefighters.

– To protect the Lost Valley of the San Juans subdivision and critical infrastructure, including the Fourmile Creek watershed, water intake, private lands, and additional infrastructure.

Firefighters are still very active in the area, working to prevent the fire from spreading and mopping up hot spots as they go.

The sheriff’s office has noted smoke will remain in the area as fuels and vegetation continue to burn within the perimeter of the fire.