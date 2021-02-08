Crews continue fighting brush fire at Cherry Creek State Park; evacuations lifted

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A grass fire at Cherry Creek State Park forced evacuations Sunday.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, homes in the immediate area west of Parker Road were under an evacuation order. It has since been lifted.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the fire is burning in a “wetlands area” of the park.

At 7:15 p.m., CPW said the fire was growing toward the northwest and approaching the reservoir’s shoreline.

About 8:30 p.m., South Metro said no structures had been damaged.

Crews are dealing with shifting winds and bitter cold temperatures; wind chill reading were at 0 degrees as of about 8:45 p.m. Light snow is falling in the area.

South Metro said the easternmost part of the fire — which is the portion closest to homes — is controlled.

The fire’s size is estimated at between 100 and 150 acres.

**The eastern most fire line near the structures is controlled. No damages to homes. Crews still working on active flames on the western flank.** Here’s a look at the large flame lengths close to homes on the east side of the fire and the burn scar towards the end of the video. pic.twitter.com/njK57zUpHq — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 8, 2021

Crews will continue fighting the fire overnight.

The fire is separate from one on the west side of the metro area that also forced evacuations on Sunday.