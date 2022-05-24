PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews working the Plumtaw Fire, burning a few miles north of Pagsoa Springs, said they have reached 51% containment on Tuesday.

The fire, which has burned 721 acres, was first reported on the afternoon of May 17.

Fire personnel have focused their efforts on the northeast corner near Fourmile Road (NFSR 634), protecting the Fourmile Creek watershed and Lost Valley Subdivision and keeping the fire north of Plumtaw Road (NFSR 634).

The fire is burning in Ponderosa pine, Gambel oak, and mixed conifer.

An evacuation notice remains in effect for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood. Firefighters are working in the neighborhood developing and implementing structure protections plans.

The fire area is closed to the public, including Fourmile Road (NFSR 645) at the forest boundary, and Plumtaw Road (NFSR 634) from the junction of McManus Road (NFSR 633). This closure includes Fourmile Falls Trailhead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.