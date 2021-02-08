Crews blast large 200-ton boulder that fell on southwestern Colorado highway

DOLORES, Colo. — CDOT crews are working to remove a 200-ton boulder that fell on Highway 145 between Telluride and Cortez in southwestern Colorado Friday.

The rock fell early Friday morning on Highway 145 about 45 minutes south of Telluride. No cars were impacted by the rock fall.

CDOT crews began blasting the rock on Friday. Much of the blasted rubble was pushed aside, but part of the rock remains on the roadway and must be blasted again.

Crews work to remove a large boulder that fell on Highway 145 near Dolores Friday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT said drivers in the area should expect 30-minute to hourlong delays throughout the day Monday. A temporary traffic light is in place to allow for one-lane alternating traffic.