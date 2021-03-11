Crews across the state preparing for winter blast

COLORADO — The Colorado National Guard has been activated ahead of this weekend’s winter storm. During a press conference on Thursday, Governor Jared Polis said 50 National Guard members will be on standby for search and rescue operations.

“Stay at home, don’t venture far from your vehicle, it’s likely to get worse,” said Polis.

Governor Polis today authorized the Colorado National Guard to assist with search and rescue requests through the State Emergency Operations Center from 12:00 p.m. on Friday – 12:00 p.m. on Monday.

State agencies say they have been preparing for the past several days and have been treating roads. They expect to see white-out conditions, potential downed power lines, and possible road closures.

“If conditions demand, we will proactively conduct safety road closures,” said John Lorme, CDOT Maintenance and Operations Director.

Major Colorado highways like I-70, I-25, I-76, I-225, and I-270 will be given priority; CDOT will also give the Front Range additional crews that typically respond to the high country to help out.

The Governor says COVID-19 vaccine shipments are not expected to be impacted.

“We’ve already received vaccines for this week, unlike the last storm, this isn’t causing regional issues,” Polis explained.

Last month, vaccination efforts were delayed at the Broadmoor World Arena after temperatures dipped to the single digits.

In Colorado Springs, emergency crews remain vigilant and have been preparing for the storm. They expect to give major roadways priority and will have city crews working 24/7 but are asking families to remain patient, as it may take a while for crews to treat neighborhoods.

“If the snow event is as predicted, it’s going to take us a while to get there,” said Kevin Mastin with the El Paso County Department of Public Works.

Depending on how much snow the city gets, emergency crews are also planning on moving large amounts of snow to different parts of Colorado Springs. If the snow becomes too much to handle, the focus will be on getting emergency crews where they need to be.

“We’ve not had to do that before, and the way this storm is tracking right now, I’m hoping that doesn’t happen with this event neither,” said Jack Ladley, Operations Manager for the City of Colorado Springs.

Crews across the Rocky Mountains agree if you don’t need to travel, stay home and wait for the storm to pass.