Crested Butte Mountain Resort open for the summer

The countdown is over! Crested Butte Mountain Resort is now open for the summer season.

According to the mountain resort, following a limited operating footprint last summer, the Crested Butte Mountain Bike Park, Adventure Park activities, disc golf, and archery are back in action along with scenic lift rides and hiking.

Source: Crested Butte Mountain Resort / Taylor Ahearn

Real-time updates on lift and trail status, as well as details on summer activities, can be found here.

Daily tickets and summer season passes are now available by visiting skicb.com.