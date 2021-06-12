Crested Butte Mountain Resort open for the summer

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Crested Butte Mountain Resort / Taylor Ahearn

The countdown is over! Crested Butte Mountain Resort is now open for the summer season.

According to the mountain resort, following a limited operating footprint last summer, the Crested Butte Mountain Bike Park, Adventure Park activities, disc golf, and archery are back in action along with scenic lift rides and hiking.

  • Source: Crested Butte Mountain Resort / Taylor Ahearn
  • Source: Crested Butte Mountain Resort / Taylor Ahearn
  • Source: Crested Butte Mountain Resort / Taylor Ahearn
  • Source: Crested Butte Mountain Resort / Taylor Ahearn
  • Source: Crested Butte Mountain Resort / Taylor Ahearn
  • Source: Crested Butte Mountain Resort / Taylor Ahearn

Real-time updates on lift and trail status, as well as details on summer activities, can be found here.

Daily tickets and summer season passes are now available by visiting skicb.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local