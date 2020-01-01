CPW looking for person who illegally shot mule deer in northern Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking for the person who illegally shot this mule deer in Craig on Tuesday. / Photo courtesy CPW

CRAIG, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for the public’s help identifying the person who illegally shot a mule deer in the northern Colorado town of Craig on New Year’s Eve.

CPW said on Tuesday afternoon, a wildlife officer responded to a report of an injured mule deer buck on Barclay Street. The deer had an arrow sticking out from his left rear hip, according to CPW. The wound was still fresh, which led the officer to believe the deer was shot that day.

CPW said the arrow was black carbon with two green fletchings and one black fletching. It was in relatively new condition, according to CPW.

“Whoever commits any wildlife crime has the opportunity to do the right thing and turn themselves in immediately, and we will take that into account when determining charges,” CPW said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648, email game.thief@state.co.us, or call wildlife officer Mike Swaro at 970-942-8275.