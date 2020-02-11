CPW: ‘Egregious’ video shows woman feeding deer inside Colorado home

DENVER — A newly released video shows a woman feeding deer inside her home.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released the video Monday afternoon. The agency has not yet said where in Colorado it was filmed.

The video shows a woman luring three deer into her home and feeding them.

“These egregious acts of feeding wildlife need to stop. It is selfish and dangerous, for both the animals and people, plus it is illegal,” CPW wrote. “Let wildlife be wild, these animals are not pets.

Let wildlife be wild, these animals are not pets.

CPW spokesperson Jason Clay said the woman who shot the video was issued a citation for unlawful feeding of big game wildlife.