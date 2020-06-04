Closings and Delays
Coroner: Longmont man died after getting caught in boat rigging

Daily Times-Call

LONGMONT, Colo. (Daily Times-Call) — Authorities say a man died after he became trapped in the rigging of a sailboat that was docked at a lake in northern Colorado.

The Longmont Times-Call reports 75-year-old Ralph Martin became caught in the rigging during a windstorm on Carter Lake on the evening of May 19. Firefighters could not conduct a rope rescue because of high winds but were able to free the Longmont man by bringing the boat to shore and tipping it on its side.

Martin died at a hospital the following day.

The Larimer County coroner’s office said Tuesday he died of blunt-force injuries, hypoxic organ injury and sudden cardiac arrest during the rescue.

