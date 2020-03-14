Coronavirus testing site opening at Denver Coliseum Saturday with support from National Guard

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says its drive-up coronavirus testing site will reopen Saturday at the Denver Coliseum.

The site will be staffed by a National Guard medical team.

The CDPHE previously had the testing site in Lowry. It was overwhelmed with demand. While more than 650 people were served over two days, some had to be turned away.

The CDPHE said the location change was due to “safety and logistical reasons.”

The Coliseum testing site will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

“The testing center will be able to serve the first 100-150 people in line,” the CPDHE said.

After Saturday, health officials plan to move the drive-up testing operation from Denver to other locations “throughout Colorado in an effort to detect cases early, identify community spread if it’s there, and launch targeted public health responses.”

“Because Colorado now has the capacity for private labs to conduct testing, CDPHE encourages anyone who is symptomatic or who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to call or email their physician first for guidance, obtain a doctor’s order for testing, and request information about private providers where you can get tested. Always call first before reporting to a health care facility for testing,” the CDPHE said.

The Denver Coliseum is located at 4600 Humboldt St.