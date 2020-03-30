Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, March 30 update

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 3/30/20 at 4:00 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 3/29 and does not reflect cases since then.

2,627 cases*

414 hospitalized

47 counties

15,364 people tested

51 deaths

14 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

As FOX21 News has reported, El Paso County has the most deaths with 11, Pueblo County has two deaths and Teller County has one.





PUEBLO COUNTY now has a total of 21 confirmed positive cases. Five additional positive cases are from individuals residing in other counties (one from Crowley County, one from Huerfano County, one from Douglas County, one from Fremont County, one from Rio Grande County) but who were tested in Pueblo County. There have been 283 tests administered (including 90 at the Colorado State Fairgrounds on March 19) in Pueblo County. There have been 209 negative results with 45 tests results still pending, and three test unable to be read and determined unsatisfactory.

Pueblo County’s 21 COVID-19 Confirmed Cases

Gender Age

Male 24

Male 26

Male 32

Male 36

Male 59

Male 70

Male 76

Male 79

Male 80 (passed away)

Female 19

Female 37

Female 47

Female 48

Female 52

Female 56

Female 71

Female 73

Female 77

Female 80

Female 81 (passed away)

Female 82

“While the virus is still spreading rapidly in Colorado, our community will start to see the effects of the recent steps we’ve taken in the coming days and weeks. In the near-term, it is crucial that we all stay home whenever possible to avoid jeopardizing the health of their friends, family, and community,” said Governor Jared Polis. “During this challenging time, though we must be distant physically from one another for our health, I encourage Coloradans to remain close to our loved ones through different forms of communication like telephone and video chat and through acts of kindness.”

The Governor continued to urge Coloradans to stay home. Gov. Polis discussed the supplies that the state Colorado has requested from the federal government, what has been distributed thus far and what the remaining need it currently has and what is needed for Colorado to effectively slow the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Coloradans.

The Governor also discussed state traffic data as an important proxy to demonstrate the impact of recent social distancing and stay-at-home measures. Colorado has seen a 60% reduction of cars on the road over the last four weeks. This data was collected across the state on interstates, U.S. and state highways, and other roads from a network of more than 50 automatic traffic recorders (ATRs). These ATRs provide traffic count data that can be analyzed hourly, daily, and weekly and used to compare current traffic levels to baseline levels. Traffic levels can show changes in behavior, whether that’s a reduction in weekday work commuting, and changes in weekend driving that may be associated with errands or recreation. Between March 1-25, the average daily volume of vehicles is decreasing by 400 cars per day. View the presentation here.

“As a pulmonary specialist, I have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re seeing this virus significantly impact Coloradans of all ages and we are now caring for an unprecedented number of critically ill patients,” said Dr. Marc Moss. “Our health care system is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. We continue working alongside our fellow health care workers to ensure we are doing everything we can to care for our patients.”

On Saturday, March 28, the federal government approved a Major Disaster Declaration request for Colorado, unlocking access to more federal resources for the state. This designation, combined with the legislation passed by Congress and signed by the President, is welcome relief on both the emergency management front and the economic front. The Governor has held daily calls with Colorado’s federal delegation

On Sunday, March 22, Gov. Polis announced the creation of the Innovation Response Team (IRT). Today he announced the appointment of Sarah Tuneberg, an entrepreneur and emergency manager with more than a decade of public health and emergency management experience, as the Director of the IRT. The IRT is building a mass testing program for the COVID-19 virus, creating a suite of services for citizens under isolation or quarantine, developing mobile and other technologies to help track the spread of the virus and support infected citizens, and developing locally-sourced alternatives for constrained critical medical supplies.

Anyone who begins to feel sick is asked to follow these guidelines.

Remember, it is up to the community to help curb the spread of COVID-19, and simple ways to do so can be found here.

