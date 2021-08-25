Congressman Neguse introduces bill to secure Federal background checks

WASHINGTON —Congressman Joe Neguse introduced a bill that, if passed, would secure the federal background check process and keep Colorado communities safe. Following a 2019 incident in which an 18-year-old woman from Florida flew to Colorado and purchased a firearm, causing schools across the Front Range to be closed down due to her threats, Congressman Neguse has been working to fix flaws in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System which led to this event.

The laws now allow retailers to determine whether an individual’s eligibility to purchase a firearm in both the state of purchase and the purchaser’s state of residence. The Secure Background Checks Act would shift that burden to the federal background check system and prevent ineligible individuals from purchasing firearms.

“We have a gun violence epidemic in our country today, and taking steps to prevent it is absolutely essential,” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “By making this simple fix, we hope to improve the federal background check system and keep firearms out of the hands of folks who the law says shouldn’t have them.”

“Strengthening the federal background check system is one of the many steps we can take to ensure guns stay out of the hands of dangerous individuals,” said Congressman Ed Perlmutter. “We must continue to examine gun violence incidents to better understand these threats and work to prevent future gun violence tragedies.”

The bill is endorsed by the following organizations: Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action, Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, Colorado Ceasefire, March for Our Lives, Community Justice Action Fund, Newtown Action Alliance, Jr. Newtown Action Alliance, Violence Policy Center, CT Against Gun Violence, The Faith Community of Saint Sabina, Journey4ward, Vision Quilt, Physicians for the Prevention of Gun Violence, Sandy Hook Promise, Survivors Lead, Women Against Gun Violence, Franciscan Action Network, Ban Assault Weapons Now, WAVE Educational Fund, Orange Ribbons for Gun Safety, #NoRA, National Parent Teacher Association, Chi-Town GVP Summit, and We the People for Sensible Gun Laws.

To read the full bill, click here.