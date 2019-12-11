Company gives all 198 employees portion of $10 million bonus, including Colorado employees

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — All 198 employees at a commercial real estate firm are getting part of a $10 million bonus, and that includes six workers from the offices in Golden.

Ed St. John, the founder and chairman of St. John Properties, made the announcement at the holiday party in Baltimore on Saturday. He explained that the company hit their goal of developing 20 million square-feet of property, so he offered up $10 million to be divided between all employees, based on tenure.

The average bonus is about $50,000, but some bonuses are six figures.

Video from the party shows that workers were stunned, There were gasps and tears, lots and lots of tears.

“I cried, I’m not ashamed to say I cried. It was unbelievably generous,” said Rene Dugdale who is the leasing representative in the Colorado office, and has been with the company for 13 years. “Obviously it’s a huge motivator,” she said.

“To see something like that unfold for people, it was like watching people win the lottery,” said Brandon Jenkins, the regional partner- Colorado.

“I spoke to one of our maintenance technicians that has been with the company for 28 years. As you can imagine a check like that for him was life changing,” Jenkins said.

Some people are planning to pay off their mortgages, others are hoping to finance their kid’s college education.

And to top it off, this bonus is paid in addition to the company’s annual year-end bonus.

