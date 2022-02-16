Community searching for missing senior citizen last seen in El Paso County

James Allan Bradley was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for a missing senior citizen last seen in the Green Mountain Falls area.

James Allan Bradley, 61, disappeared from a home around noon on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

James has brown hair and eyes, is 6’04”, and weighs 190 pounds. He may be traveling in a maroon 2002 GMC Envoy with CO license plate NLQ021.

James suffers from a cognitive impairment. If you see him, call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555.