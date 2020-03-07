‘Come and take it’; Colorado congressman asks Joe Biden & Beto O’Rourke to take his AR-15

WHEAT RIDGE, CO – OCTOBER 14: Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Ken Buck poses for photos with supporters at a campaign stop on October 14, 2010 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Buck, the Tea Party favorite and district attorney in Weld County, Colorado, is running a strong campaign against incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO). Most polls have the formerly unknown Buck in a close race with Bennet, who was appointed to the Senate seat in 2009 to replace Interior Secretary Ken Salazar after he joined the Obama administration. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — A message posted on Twitter by Colorado Congressman Ken Buck is gaining major blowback.

“I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one?” shared Congressman Buck on Twitter Friday morning.

Come and take it. #2A pic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020

One person commented, ” Listen up, “Buck”. Threatening civilians with your “poor phallic substitute” AR-15 is exactly why no civilian should have one. Even if it is bedazzled and looks like something even Liberace would say “Honey, that’s just gaudy, even for me.”

Another said, ” Are you threatening to actually shoot someone? VP Biden & Beto O’Rourke – And we know if you shoot someone with that weapon they die – because that’s what it was designed to do – to be a lightweight deadly military weapon. An AR- 15 has no useful purposeful but to kill people. “

This tweet comes days after Denver Councilwoman Candi Cdebaca reposted a tweet that said, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.” Cdebaca responded by tweeting, “#Solidarity Yaaaas!!”