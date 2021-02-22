Colorado’s third In-N-Out opens Monday in Lone Tree

LONE TREE, Colo. — In-N-Out will open its third Colorado location in Lone Tree, south of Denver, on Monday.

The Lone Tree In-N-Out was approved in November 2019. The 3,867-square-foot restaurant will be located at 9171 Westview Rd., just northwest of Park Meadows.

There will be one drive-thru lane, a covered patio with outdoor seating for 20 guests, and indoor seating for 74 guests, although onsite dining is currently unavailable.

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to a release from the burger chain.

The first In-N-Out locations in Colorado opened in Aurora and Colorado Springs in November. Customers waited up to 14 hours to get a burger in enormous lines.

In-N-Out plans to open a total of at least nine restaurants statewide.