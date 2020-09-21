Colorado’s largest active wildfire grows into flatter land

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. (AP) — Winds caused the largest active wildfire burning in Colorado to grow on Sunday, prompting more evacuation orders.

Fanned by southwest wind gusts of up to 30 mph (48.28 kph), the Cameron Peak Fire near Red Feather Lakes grew by 1500 acres (607.03 hectares) to 104157 acres (421.51 square kilometers), one of its largest runs in weeks, the Coloradoan reported.

Firefighters had to temporarily retreat because of the growth but the fire spread into flatter ground which gives crews a better chance to fight the fire on the ground and from the air, fire managers said.

The fire is 15 percent contained.