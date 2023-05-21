(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Expect to keep finding those pesky Miller Moths. These critters are making their infamous annual migration to the mountains.

Miller moth migration season is typically between May and June, but Colorado’s recent rain storms are scattering their migration patterns. This means the moths are here sooner than expected with more on the way.

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science says the moths are fragile and need to seek shelter from the rain. This may be why some Coloradans are finding so many inside their home!

“Miller moths are super important. We should be so happy that we have them here in Colorado. They might be a little frustrating for a couple of weeks, but really the part that they play within our ecosystem is critical for the type of Colorado that we want here,” said Mary Ann Colley of the Butterfly Pavilion.