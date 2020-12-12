Colorado youth find receptive ears with state lawmakers

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 file photok Colorado state Sens. Faith Winter, D-Thornton, foreground, and Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, look into the gallery as lawmakers convene for the new session in the Senate chamber in the State Capitol in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (AP) — As a high school sophomore, Margot Swetich followed state Sen. Faith Winter to a building across the street from the State Capitol and into a meeting room, where an assortment of lobbyists peppered the Westminster Democrat with questions and objections to the contentious family leave bill she championed.

Margot, then just 15, reeled from the intensity of the exchange — and felt growing admiration for Winter’s composure amid the crossfire.

Afterward, Winter debriefed the young student and stressed that yes, conversations can be difficult — especially in cases like the family leave bill, which in 2019 had more than 200 lobbyists tracking it.

“But I told her,” Winter says, “that you know you’re doing the work when it’s hard.”

For Margot, now a 17-year-old senior at Northglenn High School, that lesson about politics and public service stuck. Now, after her two-year term on the Colorado Youth Advisory Council, she works as a youth advisor for Rep. Shannon Bird, also a Westminster Democrat, while she considers studying political science and journalism in college.

And it did not escape her that Winter’s quest to procure family leave for Colorado employees only weeks ago finally came to fruition — though on the general election ballot, not in the legislature.

“This year, seeing that passed, felt like an amazing example for me,” Margot says. “I had this really beautiful timeline of what it takes to get things done — and the patience it took to get things done.”

Driven by issues impacting their daily lives and aided by the legislative process itself, Colorado’s youth — whose activism on police violence filled the streets last spring — also have stepped up their engagement with the sausage-making realities beneath the Capitol dome. While the police reform protests prodded lawmakers into some quick, incremental action, young people across the state also have been learning other ways to make their voices heard — by elected officials who increasingly seem inclined to listen.

Some have channeled their influence through COYAC — the youth council created by Durango Republican Ellen Roberts, who served in both the House and Senate before leaving in 2016. They’ve weighed in on concerns from mental health to school safety to climate change through a system that’s taking those voices more seriously than ever.

Others, like 17-year-old Ethan Reed of Parker, have cut their teeth on organizational models and then struck out on their own to capitalize on relationships with legislators cultivated during their teen years. And they’ve found success.