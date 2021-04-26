Colorado will gain eighth U.S. House seat based on census

State

by: JAMES ANDERSON, The Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, dawn arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

DENVER (AP) — Thanks to booming population growth over the past decade, Colorado will receive an eighth U.S. House seat after the release of U.S. Census Bureau data Monday.

The bulk of the growth happened in the Denver area. That usually would give Democrats the edge when drawing new political districts, but voters removed the task from lawmakers, political parties and the governor with a 2018 constitutional amendment.

The new citizens’ redistricting commission consists of four Democrats, four Republicans and four unaffiliated citizens and is designed to make the process less partisan.

