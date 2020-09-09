Colorado wildfires: What to know Wednesday, September 9

Weather changed quickly as the sign shows in the snow, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Minturn, Colo. Summer came to an abrupt halt in parts of the Rocky Mountains on Tuesday as temperatures reaching into the 90s plunged about 60 degrees in less than 24 hours, with a powerful surge of cold air from Canada unleashing snow and damaging winds in several states.(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Snow fell across Colorado Tuesday, helping slow the growth of fires across the state. Here’s the lastest information as of Wednesday.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 102,596 acres, making it the fifth-largest wildfire in Colorado history. It is 4% contained.

Snow has fallen on the fire over the past few days. Crews are working to determine exactly what impact the snow had on fire activity.

A total of 1,057 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Wednesday morning update from the south zone of the fire:

Wednesday morning update from the north zone of the fire:

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire was first reported Sunday. It is burning along the Middle Fork of Mad Creek in the Mount Zirkel Wilderness, about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs.

The fire was estimated at about 3,522 acres Monday evening. Due to winter weather and cloud cover, no more recent size estimates are available.

A total of 40 people are fighting the fire.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction is 95% contained as of Tuesday evening. A total of 323 people are fighting the fire.

Rain and snow fell on the fire Tuesday. No fire perimeter growth is expected Wednesday. Given the weather, there are no areas of concern for fire behavior. Light vegetation will be wet and unlikely to burn, and heavy material will remain mostly shaded by cloud cover, and will continue getting moister.

The lightning-caused fire has burned 139,007 acres, making it the largest wildfire in Colorado history. It started on July 31.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,464 acres, with 91% containment as of Monday night. Precipitation fell on the fire Monday night and was expected to continue through Wednesday and Thursday.

A total of 383 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused. The investigation into the specific cause is continuing.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 12,157 acres, with 10% containment as of Tuesday evening.

Snow fell over the fire Tuesday, limiting the fire activity to smoldering in heavy fuels.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 268 people are fighting the fire.