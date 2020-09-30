Colorado wildfires: What to know Wednesday, September 30

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire and Mullen Fire, burning in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, are sending thick smoke into southern Colorado Wednesday.

Here’s the latest on those fires and others burning across the state.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 125,006 acres with 21% containment as of Tuesday night.

A total of 91 structures, including 31 homes, have been destroyed by the fire, according to KDVR.

A total of 956 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning just across the Colorado-Wyoming border, southwest of Centennial, Wyoming. The fire has burned 83,254 acres as of Tuesday night. No containment has been established.

A total of 887 people are fighting the fire, and more help continues to arrive.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs is at 7,897 acres as of Tuesday. No containment has been reported.

A total of 84 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment as of Monday morning. The fire has not grown in several weeks.

A total of 10 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 12,898 acres, with 14% containment as of Tuesday morning.

Fire activity picked up Tuesday afternoon, with smoke visible from the Williams Fork and Fraser valleys. Fire weather is expected to continue over the coming days.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 66 people are fighting the fire.