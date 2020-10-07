Colorado wildfires: What to know Wednesday, October 7

Smoke from Devil’s Hole in the Grizzly Creek Fire Monday, October 5. / Photo courtesy Grizzly Creek Fire Information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Air Quality Alert is in effect for most of the Front Range and northern Colorado until 4 p.m. Wednesday due to smoke from fires burning in the area.

Here’s the latest on fires burning across the state.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 128,149 acres with 42% containment as of Tuesday night.

That’s an increase from 127,398 acres Monday night. Containment remains the same.

A total of 1,047 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, southwest of Centennial, Wyoming. The fire has burned 161,151 acres with 14% containment as of Wednesday.

A total of 1,050 people are fighting the fire.

The fire was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs is at 10,054 acres as of Wednesday morning. That’s up from 8,875 acres Tuesday.

No containment has been reported.

A total of 69 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is holding steady at 32,431 acres, with 91% containment as of Thursday morning. The fire has not grown in several weeks.

Firefighters are monitoring smokes that continue to be visible from the fire on warm afternoons, and will take action if needed. Smokes will continue to be visible until more moisture falls on the fire.

A total of 13 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 13,851 acres, with 25% containment as of Wednesday morning.

The Williams Fork Fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused. A total of 307 people are fighting the fire.