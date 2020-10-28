Colorado wildfires: What to know Wednesday, October 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Measurable snow over the weekend stopped the growth of Colorado’s wildfires, but firefighters continue to work on containing several of them. Here’s the latest on the fires burning across the state.

East Troublesome Fire

The East Troublesome Fire in Grand County has burned 193,794 acres, according to the latest estimates. Fire managers say the slight increase in acreage is a result of more accurate mapping, not actual fire growth. Containment is at 20%.

Ice Fire

The Ice Fire about five miles west of Silverton burned about 596 acres. It is 100% contained as of Tuesday.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire, which started October 19.

Calwood Fire

The Calwood Fire northwest of Boulder has burned 10,105 acres with 76% containment as of the final update Wednesday morning.

There was minimal fire activity on Tuesday after snow blanketed the fire area over the weekend. Warmer temperatures on Tuesday prompted some snowmelt, but many sheltered areas of the fire are expected to have snow cover for several days.

Smoke will be visible through the day and flames may be visible at night as fuels inside containment lines continue to burn in the coming days and weeks.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, which started October 17.

Lefthand Canyon Fire

The Lefthand Canyon Fire southeast of Ward in Boulder County is 100% contained as of Thursday. It burned about 460 acres. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, which started October 18.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire in the mountains west of Fort Collins has burned 208,663 acres with 64% containment as of Tuesday night.

A total of 1,471 people are fighting the fire, which has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Nebo Fire

The Nebo Fire started October 14 in the Weminuche Wilderness in southwestern Colorado. It’s burning south of Mt. Nebo, southeast of Silverton. Regular infrared flights have detected no change in the 40-acre fire perimeter. All area closures related to the fire have been lifted.

Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire is burning on the Colorado-Wyoming border, west of Laramie. It has burned 176,878 acres with 85% containment as of Tuesday night.

“You might be wondering if the Mullen Fire is out,” fire officials said in Monday’s update. “The short answer is that this blast of winter weather has been enough to cool down the fire, but not put it out. Clearing skies and a warming and drying trend is forecast for at least another week. Fire personnel will continue to patrol the fire and work on suppression repair over the next week or longer.”

A total of 126 people are fighting the fire, which was first reported September 17. There’s no word yet on the cause.

Middle Fork Fire

The Middle Fork Fire north of Steamboat Springs has burned about 20,443 acres with 30% containment as of Tuesday evening. That’s up from 12% containment Monday morning.

A total of 50 people are fighting the fire, which started September 6. Investigators have determined it was caused by lightning.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs has burned 32,621 acres with 91% containment as of Friday afternoon.

A total of 50 people are fighting the fire, which started August 10. Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is at 14,749 acres, with 35% containment as of Monday evening.

Heavy fuels will continue to smolder, but no growth is expected.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused.